Hour-long online exams will be held from June 21 to June 29

Grade 12 students taking exams in the past. Picture for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: File picture

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education has announced the final exams schedule for Grade 12 students. As per the schedule, the exams will take place from June 21 to 29,

In a statement, the ministry said 12th-grade students across public schools - and those private schools that apply the ministry’s curriculum - would undertake final examinations for general and advanced tracks, as well as academic and home study.

The exams would be held via distance-learning modes and systems.

Students will sit for their first exam - the physics paper - on June 21, and conclude on June 29 with their Islamic studies paper.

Each exam has a duration of 60 minutes; each question within the exam has a set time limit that will appear as a timer next to each question set out.

Students must ensure that they answer each question within the set timeframe, before moving on to the next question.

Students will not be able to answer a question or amend their answer to a said question once the allotted time is complete.