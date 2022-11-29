Sharjah: The University of Sharjah has signed a cooperation agreement with the Mexican University of Guadalajara to offer opportunities for student exchange and training between the two universities.
The agreement was signed on sidelines of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, in the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Government Relations.
It was signed by Dr Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and Dr Ricardo Vila Nova, Chancellor of the University of Guadalajara.
The agreement also aims to enhance the cooperation of the two higher education institutions in organising scientific seminars and exchange of teaching staff.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority, and other officials from both sides were present at the signing ceremony.
The University of Guadalajara is a public higher education institution in the Mexican city of Guadalajara.