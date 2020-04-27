Heriot-Watt University Dubai's Campus in Knowledge Village Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Heriot-Watt University on Monday announced the launch of a new scholarship scheme that will run only for the duration of the holy month of Ramadan.

Called the Heriot-Watt University Dubai (HWUD) Community Awards, these special scholarships offer students the opportunity to receive a fee reduction of Dh8,000.

Claire Roper-Browning, Head of Marketing and Student Recruitment at Heriot-Watt University Dubai campus said, “Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and self-improvement, but equally, it is about the importance of giving back to the community. The HWUD Community Awards are therefore our way of supporting those in need during this annual observance and we hope these awards will help deserving students build their future.”

The HWUD Community Award will be awarded to any student (foundation, undergraduate or postgraduate) applying and paying the tuition fee deposit by the required deadline of June 1, 2020.

To avail of this discount, students must apply and pay 10 per cent of their tuition fees as a non-refundable, advance payment against their tuition fee.

UAE-based students must also provide the required post-dated cheques for their tuition fees.

The award is applicable for students who have received an Unconditional Offer Letter or a Conditional Offer Letter from Heriot-Watt University. Students who have received the Conditional Offer Letter must provide the remaining documents in order to proceed with receiving the Unconditional Offer Letter before the start of the academic year. Heriot-Watt University Dubai Undergraduate students completing their degree by January 2020 are also eligible to apply for this discount when applying for a postgraduate programme.

The Community Award amount will be distributed equally across the Instalment plan for the first year of study and the deadline for availing the discount is 23rd May 2020.