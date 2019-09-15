It was a day of celebration as fifteen outstanding students of GEMS Wellington International School received Scholarships Awards. The scholarships were rewarded for the student’s achievements, consistent hard work and conscientious dedication. This prestigious group of young leaders were awarded in the glorious presence of Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Mr Iyad Al Moosa, Director of the Director General’s Office and Jodh Dhesi, Vice President British Cluster. Image Credit:

Dubai: Fifteen students of GEMS Wellington International School in Dubai have received ‘Scholarships Awards’ for their achievements.

They were awarded in the presence of Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; Iyad Al Moosa, director of the Director General’s Office; and Jodh Dhesi, Vice-President, British Cluster.

Maryssa O’Connor, principal and CEO of GEMS Wellington International School, said: “I am consistently amazed and astonished by our student’s achievements. I am both delighted and proud that we can recognise their accomplishments today and I would like to thank you all for sharing this celebration and in particularly thank Dr Abdulla Al Karam. The scope of our achievements reflected in our scholarship students demonstrates the importance of a well-rounded education which enables all students to achieve their best; this is the fundamental educational ethos here at WIS.”

In 2017, GEMS Education was one of the first school operators to support the ‘Mohammad Bin Rashid Scholarship for Exceptional and Outstanding Emirati Students’. Over 100 Emirati students were provided with scholarships across 10 GEMS schools.

More than 20,000 GEMS Education alumni have been accepted in prestigious international universities over the last 50 years — among who is an Olympic star, adviser to President Barack Obama, a literacy programme innovator, a professional rugby player and a world record holder for exam scores.