Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has confirmed a new Coronavirus case in an Indian school.

The Indian High Group of School in Dubai will be closed from Thursday as a precautionary measure, the school group said in a text message to parents this afternoon.

“As a precautionary measure, IHS Group of schools is closed from Thursday, March 5. Detailed circular about exams will be mailed. Your well-being is important. Take care,” the message stated.

Gulf News could not immediately get official comments from the school management.

However, parents said this followed a suspected case of novel Coronavirus infection among one of the students of the senior school campus in Oud Metha whose parent had a travel history to a Covid-19-affected country which was to be declared in the travel advisory form given by the Dubai authorities.

The school had asked students from the affected child’s class and bus to stay at home on Wednesday while exams were conducted for the rest of the students, said parents.

Confirmation

The parent communication office confirmed that the students, who travel with the child with suspected infection, did not attend school on Wednesday, they added.

Many parents became panicky after messages went around on WhatsApp and many of them called the school asking for details and requesting for early closure of the school as a precautionary measure.

The group has three campuses including the junior campus in Garhoud and the International Indian School campus in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Dubai Health Authority statement:

[Statement from Dubai Health Authority on Indian school student testing positive for coronavirus issued on Wednesday, March 4, 2020]

"A 16-year student of an Indian school in Dubai has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The infection was contracted from the student’s parent who had travelled overseas.

"The parent developed symptoms five days after returning to Dubai. Both the student and family members have been quarantined in hospital and are stable and recovering well. All other family members have also been quarantined.

"Within the framework of comprehensive preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is conducting tests and monitoring the students, staff and workers of the school that may have interacted with the coronavirus patient.

"DHA has adopted stringent pro-active precautionary measures to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all students of the school and their families. In coordination with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), we have issued instructions for classes in the school to be suspended.

"The school is being sanitised as per international best practices in preventive measures against the coronavirus.