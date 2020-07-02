Image Credit:

Curtin University Dubai, ranked in the top 1 per cent of universities worldwide (ARWU 2019), has introduced two new undergraduate programmes for September.

The university has witnessed immense growth in its business programmes and has decided to launch a Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA), in addition to the currently offered Bachelor of Commerce (BCOM). Curtin University is also highly renowned for its engineering and sciences programmes and the campus in Dubai will now be offering the Bachelor of Engineering (Honors) in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in addition to the existing mechanical engineering programme.

The Bachelor of Business Administration is a three-year degree programme with specialised streams in digital marketing, human resource management, tourism and hospitality, and small business start-ups. As with any Curtin degree, the programme curriculum focuses on work-integrated learning, allowing students to gain exposure to these industries while they study to ensure that they graduate career-ready. Students also have the option of combining streams and graduating with a dual-specialisation degree, thereby enhancing their skills and employability and widening their career prospects.

“A distinct advantage of the BBA offered by Curtin is the building block approach, so learners have the flexibility to customise and tailor their study plans. Every unit in the BBA programme is designed to teach you about the evolving business needs, the world, the future, and you,” says Dr Khyati Shetty, Head of School for Business and Arts at Curtin University Dubai, elaborating on the distinct advantages of pursuing a BBA programme at the university. “For example, the Strategic Career Design unit is the application of career theory and design thinking principles to develop critical employability skills and the Business Innovation Lab will equip students to work in interdisciplinary teams on an applied business project that solves a problem or advances innovation to create value in today’s global market environment. The students will thus develop a portfolio of skills and capabilities through this programme that will be applicable to the needs of the industry.”

High employability

Curtin’s Bachelor of Engineering (Honors) in Electrical and Electronics is a four-year degree programme that includes 480 hours of internships and professional development to ensure students graduate with practical knowledge and high employability.

Associate Professor Pon Selvan, Head of School for Science and Engineering at Curtin Dubai, emphasised how graduates of Curtin are given enough practical exposure to make them capable of managing real-life challenges. “The transition towards more renewable and sustainable energy and the rapid advances in electronic communication offer abundant career opportunities in electrical and electronic engineering. Curtin graduates are always career-ready, problem-solvers and highly valued by real-world enterprises. In addition to Curtin Dubai’s campus at Dubai International Academic City, we have set up an engineering pavilion at Dubai Silicon Oasis, dedicated to Curtin’s award-winning engineering programmes, with state-of-the-art facilities. The industry inspired curriculum of Bachelor of Engineering (Honors) in Electrical and Electronic Engineering will play a significant role in producing qualified engineers with international standards for the local market.”