CUCA aims to equip graduates with comprehensive skills and knowledge to pursue thriving careers in the health sciences field Image Credit: Supplied

City University College of Ajman (CUCA) has obtained academic accreditation from the UAE Ministry of Education- Higher Education Affairs for its new Bachelor of Dental Surgery and Bachelor of Pharmacy programmes and has opened admissions for the Fall 2019 semester.

Through the launch of these new programmes, CUCA aims to equip graduates with comprehensive skills and knowledge to pursue thriving careers in the health sciences field, using state-of-the-art lab facilities that stimulate clinical excellence.

The Bachelor of Dental Surgery is a five-year undergraduate programme that provides students with knowledge, tools, technology and holistic educational experience to achieve their goals and become well-rounded dental professionals.

The Bachelor of Pharmacy offers students a modern curriculum, focused on both practical and theoretical areas of pharmacy, to ensure students acquire the knowledge and experience required to become highly qualified pharmacists. The Bachelor of Pharmacy is a four-year undergraduate programme.

On this achievement, Chairman of the board of trustees, His Highness Shaikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, congratulated the college. “I am very pleased with the addition of these new programmes in the field of health sciences to support the growing demand for quality healthcare in the UAE and I encourage the college to aim for continued academic excellence in the delivery of these programmes with the most modernised facilities and labs.”

Imran Khan, President of CUCA, says, “We are proud of these achievements and look forward to educating a new generation of aspiring healthcare professionals, who will provide high-quality services and make significant contributions to the healthcare sector in the region and around the world. The launch of these new programmes emphasise CUCA’s mission to align its programmes with the job market.”

The college currently holds more than 17 academic programs in the fields of business, law, media and education at the undergraduate and the graduate levels in both English and Arabic.

The college is licensed and accredited by the Ministry of Education — Higher Education Affairs in the UAE.