Abu Dhabi: Brighton College Dubai pupils proudly gathered in the school’s brand new Sixth Form today to mark the official launch of the facility and the school’s first intake of A-Level pupils.

Alongside the British curriculum, Sixth Form pupils will be taught a positive narrative around mental health through the introduction of mental health and wellbeing studies, which is spearheaded by the Founding Head of Sixth Form, Joe Hall.

“Brighton College Dubai Sixth Form is now officially open and we look forward to the very best traditions of a British independent school education. I am delighted to launch our new innovative and dedicated Sixth Form Common Room, which underpins our ambitious aims. The common room will be a place of success, memories, friendship and leadership. I look forward to sharing the legacy with our pioneering Year 12 pupils,” said Simon Crane, headmaster at Brighton College Dubai.

Based on the PERMA Model, a scientific theory of happiness, all Sixth Form pupils will study the Brighton Charter, which has been built in to the curriculum to teach pupils about character development in areas such as leadership and resilience. It will also teach transferable skills such as; public speaking, presentation skills, problem solving, interview techniques and information and media literacy. Pupils will also learn about positive emotions, engagement, relationships, meaning and accomplishments, and how to apply these to their lives.

“As the founding Head of Sixth Form, I feel incredibly proud of the fantastic study and Common Room facilities which we are able to offer our Year 12 and 13 pupils. As they look out over the Dubai skyline and form new ideas and shape their own futures, I have no doubt that they will flourish and thrive, and leave us year after year as confident, well-rounded, kind and forward-thinking young men and women,” said Joe Hall, founding head at the school’s Sixth Form.