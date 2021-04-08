The BITS Pilani Dubai campus. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: BITS Pilani on Wednesday announced 100 per cent internship placements for their 2021 batch of students, despite “an unprecedented and challenging year” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BITS Pilani Dubai also said it is “the first engineering institute in the UAE to incorporate 7.5 months of internship in two parts as part of the curriculum”, called ‘Practice School Programme’.

What is the programme?

Practice School I is offered in the summer after the second year for eight weeks and Practice School II is offered in the final year for 5.5 months. Practice School provides students the option to choose the role and the organisation they want to intern with. All internship postings are formally reviewed and matched with the curriculum’s needs. Students are also offered a stipend during the internship by the companies.

The institute has collaborated with more than 300 companies over a period of time, comprising Fortune 500 companies and multinational corporations such as PwC, Reckitt Benckiser, GE, L&T, HP, Schindler, Noon.com, Landmark Group and others.

BITS Pilani Dubai is an international branch of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, India. It is located in Dubai International Academic City.

Towards careers, further studies

R.N. Saha

Professor R.N. Saha, director, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, said: “Alumni from this campus have done exceptionally well in all spheres of life. So far, seventeen batches comprising over 5,000 students have already graduated from the Dubai Campus and are occupying leading positions in diverse fields across the world. They have been recruited by more than 1,000 prestigious companies worldwide and several have completed, or are pursuing Masters and Ph.D. programmes from 75 leading universities, whilst many alumni are also successful entrepreneurs.”

Job offers

Dr A Somasundaram

Dr A Somasundaram, associate dean, Practice School, said: “Almost 30 per cent of BITS Pilani Dubai students received pre-placement offers from the organisations they interned with in the past three years, which is an extremely competent ratio compared to the industry standards. This ensures confirmed job placements for candidates even before they graduate, while companies get to hire trained and proficient individuals without having to go through the tedious recruitment process.”

