"If a child cannot learn the way we teach, we should teach the way they learn.” With this philosophy in mind, Meera Ramani, Board Certified Behaviour Analyst (BCBA), USA, founded Behaviour Enrichment (BE) in 2016, with the goal of helping children of determination reach their maximum potential.
A bespoke, multidisciplinary facility with two branches in Al Barsha and Al Nahda, Dubai, BE employs over 45 qualified professionals, providing intervention for children between the ages of 2 and 18 years. Intervention is provided for children with autism, speech delays, sensory processing disorders, developmental delays, behavioural challenges, ADHD, or learning difficulties.
A veteran in the field of special education, Ramani says, “Every child is unique and deserves to receive the best intervention that is based on the latest research. In my over 25 years of experience, I have seen the wonders that an individualised approach can do for these children. I set up BE in 2016 to help bring this vision to reality. Six years later, I am honoured and grateful that over 500 families have believed in us and seen the positive changes.”
BE’s services include Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA), speech therapy, occupational therapy, sensory integration, social skills groups, special education and parent/professional training.
In addition, BE runs its flagship school readiness programme, simulating a classroom environment. This programme prepares young learners with skills such as communication, social skills and life skills, to enable a seamless transition into mainstream school.
Another first in the UAE, BE uses its in-house software to track the progress of each child, every day. Ramani elaborates, “Every teaching goal set for a child is tracked by staff on a daily basis using our software. We are thus able to track every child’s achievements on a real-time basis, and make programme decisions or tweak teaching strategies quickly to maximise progress.”
Through its school outreach programme, BE provides complete transition support for its students at school. Similarly, regular parent meetings and training help parents continue the teaching at home as well. “Our ultimate goal is for every child to thrive not just in the centre, but in all settings, be it school, home or the community,” says Ramani.