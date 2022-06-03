Senior procession Image Credit: Supplied

This week, American School of Dubai (ASD) celebrated the Class of 2022 and recognised several senior students who have made significant contributions to the school community. Here we highlight just a few of those student successes, and introduce this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian—two students with the highest record of academic achievement.

Mariam Gulamhusein, Valedictorian

Mariam Gulamhusein

Mariam will be attending Duke University to study Biomedical Engineering

"I am extremely grateful to have attended ASD and experienced the school’s incredible academic offerings. All of my teachers have supported and guided me to achieve my academic goals throughout the past four years. Unique ASD experiences such as the self-directed project course allowed me to explore more niche academic interests during high school. Additionally, my ASD experience was strengthened by my involvement in the athletics programmes. Being on sports teams helped me develop deep bonds with my teammates and coaches that will stay with me for life.”

Serene Alrawi, Salutatorian

Serene Alrawi

Serene will be majoring in Computer Science

High school has been a great learning opportunity for me and has provided a plethora of lessons that allowed me to grow as an individual. I want to highlight personal growth every student will have and I want to press on the idea that regardless of where you are and where you are going, each student has incredible attributes that highlight their amazing abilities and they can only thank themselves for that.”

Excellence in Academics, Arts, Athletics, Leadership, and Service

● Distinguished Service Award: Mariam Gulamhusein

● Award for International Understanding: Maya Semaan

● The Bob Ackerman Award for Excellence in Technological Innovation: Trisha Gupta

● The Phil Ridley and Ahne Crawford-Ridley Scholarship: Ben Walsh

● Senior Arts Award: Leonard Doga Evans

● The Dale Haus Waldoch Visual Art Award: Makamae Ali

● The Mike Ross Award: Benjamin Anderson

● The Megan Garrison Athletic Award: Grace Hofmann

● The Sikander Shallwani Senior Business Award: Issam Hamza

● The Ambassador’s Award for Academic Excellence: To be announced

ASD ‘Lifers’