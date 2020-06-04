Lead Image Credit: Supplied

Amity School Dubai believes in a holistic education model that focuses on developing different stages of a child’s growth, academically, socially and emotionally. The school encourages curiosity and interactive learning.

Amity School Dubai is an extraordinary learning organisation offering an enriched and enhanced CBSE curriculum from Pre KG to Grade 8. The 14-acre, state-of-the-art campus in Al Qusais is designed to inspire young adults and parents, seeking a dynamic and vibrant educational system. The school aims to provide a seamless learning atmosphere that enables students to create exceptional work that positively impacts their community. Amity uses unique ways to nurture students and prepare them for the challenges of the world.

Amity School Dubai’s education model focuses on preparing students to understand and solve problems. The unique learning programme (ULP) at Amity provides students with sound knowledge and the ability to collaborate and create, turning their ideas into a reality. The dynamic curriculum designed by experienced teachers, supports the development of students and helps them become well-rounded citizens who add value to the community.

Its skilled co-learners (teachers) enable students to pursue soft skills, extracurricular and personality-enhancing activities with a keen focus on academic excellence. The co–scholastic pursuit includes an innovative STEAM approach embedded with creative arts, performing arts, physical education and mindfulness.

Extraordinary learning spaces inspire young Amitians each day with limitless learning opportunities centred around large, naturally lit classrooms with flexible seating and integrated technology, designed to enable dynamic learning. To facilitate the experiential learning journey, Amity School Dubai has exceptional facilities such as

iPAD hubs, STEAM workshops, ICT Labs, Science Labs, Mathematics Labs

Creative Art Studios, an Atelier, Performing Art arena, Music Studios

Library with a wide range of resources and information

Extensive sports facilities, full-size football field, 200m track for athletics, a large multi-purpose hall with multiple indoor games and a swimming pool