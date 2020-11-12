Dr Anas Al Tarabsheh Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering in the College of Engineering (CoE), Dr Anas Al Tarabsheh, has received a U.S. patent registered under “US20180372073A1-15/995,760” for presenting a modified photovoltaic-wind hybrid energy system, which combines both photovoltaic and wind energy resources in a single system as an alternative concept for the conventional PV-wind hybrid systems.

The new system, which was tested and verified at ADU’s state-of-the-art laboratories, presents a distinctive new idea for combining solar and wind energy with a single independent system that works on improving solar energy harvesting. This system can produce power during day and night so that it can be used as a small charging station for drones and for off-grid connected systems. One of the many benefits of this project is that it prevents the solar cells from overheating and thus maintains their efficiency.

The proposed PV-wind hybrid system has several advantages; first, its dimensions are smaller. Second, the rotation of PV modules cools down their operating temperatures and reduces the dust build up on them. It is easy to be implemented and it operates even at low wind speed values, therefore, resulting in enhancing energy harvesting.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Al Tarabsheh said, “I would like to express my gratitude to Abu Dhabi University for its full support and for providing me with the necessary resources and full access to the university’s purpose-built academic facilities during my work on this project for the past four years. It is indeed a great honor to receive such a prestigious recognition, and I look forward to seeing this project contribute positively to the UAE’s renewable energy industry and offer innovative solutions that will improve the quality of life for the community.”

Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean of the College of Engineering at ADU commented: “We are immensely delighted to see one of ADU’s professor achieve yet another significant breakthrough. We are very proud of Dr. Anas’s invention, and we look forward to witnessing the great strides it will achieve in contributing to the UAE’s environment and energy sector. At the CoE, we are committed to building a robust community of influential leaders and innovators, many of whom become role models for our students and help us continue on our mission to grow, foster and educate graduates ready to take on leadership roles in their future.”

Dr Anas Al Tarabsheh received his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Electrical Engineering from Jordan University of Science and Technology, and his PhD degree in Electrical Engineering/Semiconductor devices from Stuttgart University, Germany in 2007. He is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and currently an associate professor in Abu Dhabi University. His current research activities include electronic devices, electric vehicles, and renewable energy.