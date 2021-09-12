Image Credit: Supplied

Admissions are closing soon for the 50 plus undergraduate, postgraduate, foundation, and PhD programmes at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus — a 5-star rated university as per the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Higher Education Classification (HEC) Rating 2020, with the highest overall rating score of 836. The university has scheduled September 19 as the batch start date for all its undergraduate programmes.

Dr Jason Fitzsimmons, Academic President, MAHE Dubai, said, “We are happy to announce that we will be beginning the new semester of undergraduate programmes on September 19. As we get ready to start the new academic year, we invite all the prospective students who are yet to finalise their future university, to visit us and register for any of the 50 plus programmes offered at Manipal Dubai. Our counsellors are available to meet you and help you with the programme details, admissions procedure and the scholarships offered.”

MAHE Dubai is the branch campus of MAHE, India — an Institution of Eminence — recognised by the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. MAHE commenced its journey towards excellence in Dubai in the year 2000. It has since grown into a leading multidisciplinary university in the Middle East, attracting students from across the globe. At present, MAHE Dubai enrols over 2,200 students from 38 countries. Having completed two decades in the UAE, MAHE Dubai boasts a robust network of over 6,800 alumni.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, is a proud recipient of the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Award 2019 for ‘Outstanding Support for Students’. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the streams of Arts and Humanities, Business, Design and Architecture, Engineering and IT, Life Sciences, and Media and Communication.

MAHE Dubai’s iconic purpose-built university campus is spread over 750,000 square feet in the Dubai International Academic City, including the student hostels. The campus houses fully equipped laboratories with cutting-edge technology, industry standard studios and workshops, smart classrooms, a digitally powered library, a cafeteria, a state-of-the art gym and fitness centre, a multipurpose indoor sports hall, an outdoor sports facility, a dedicated music room, a creatively curated dance room, as well as a recreation centre among other facilities.