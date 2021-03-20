Students at the 2019 Abu Dhabi Scholarships Roadshow. Applications are being accepted online between March 21 and April 3. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) on Saturday announced opening applications for the ‘Abu Dhabi Scholarships for Distinguished Students’ programme for Abu Dhabi’s outstanding Emirati students.

Applications are being accepted online between March 21 and April 3 for high-performing Emirati grade 12 (Year 13) students and undergraduates aged 24 and under, with offer letters to study any of the priority majors identified at the world’s top 150 universities.

Selection process

The programme aims to assist high performing Emiratis — who have achieved top school or university scores — attain their academic potential and put their learning and experience to use in “aiding the development of the emirate’s economic and societal goals”. Students accepted to any of the world’s top 20 universities are eligible for the fast-track scholarship option. With online applications being accepted over the next two weeks, eligible applicants will undergo psychometric assessments and panel interviews as part of the selection process.

Priority sectors

Successful applicants, who can benefit from a range of financial as well as long-term career development support must be studying majors aligned to the Abu Dhabi government’s priority sectors, including agriculture, forestry, fisheries and veterinary; business administration and law; engineering, manufacturing and construction; information and communication technologies; natural sciences, mathematics and statistics, health and welfare, as well as social and behavioural sciences.

Staying ahead of the curve

Samar Al Mansoori, Executive Director, Higher Education Sector, ADEK, said: “Our future generations will live in a very different world and it is essential that we prepare them for it. The programme aims to equip future leaders and change-makers with the knowledge, support and real-world skills required to keep Abu Dhabi ahead of the change curve and meet our aspirations and goals.”

Successful applicants can benefit from a range of financial as well as long-term career development support. Image Credit: Supplied

Consultation services