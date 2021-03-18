Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has launched its first virtual charter school to provide continued access to education for families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The charter school has been set up by the emirate’s education regulator, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), in partnership with Horizon Private School. It will offer online classes to students, and initially, the virtual school will follow the UAE Ministry of Education curriculum.
In a social media post, the Adek announced that 579 students from 15 different nationalities have already been enrolled in the virtual school.
Abu Dhabi’s charter schools are established under public-private partnerships, and there are three other charter institutions in the emirate. This new charter school will however be the first to solely offer remote learning for students, and it aims to allow children to continue their learning despite the financial constraints posed by the pandemic.