It is critical you leave the premises as soon as you drop your child off at the nursery from day one. Staying around in the classroom or where your child can see you gives them the understanding that this is a place where mummy and daddy can stay. When you leave your child at the nursery, be honest with them. You need to say that you are leaving and you will be back later. Saying that you are just going to the toilet will not help. Your child will only then associate the nursery with a place of distrust and will not want to come back.