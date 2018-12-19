Revealing this to Gulf News in an exclusive interview ahead of DDF’s 35th anniversary on December 20, Colm McLoughlin, executive vice-chairman and CEO, said: “The Finest Surprise draw was introduced in December 1989 to coincide with our first major expansion which doubled our floor space at the time. We needed a promotion for the expansion and it had to be something that would have a big impact. It was first suggested to have a private plane as a prize, until the logistical aspects were examined and it was decided that a luxury car would be much easier and the price point for the tickets would be affordable.”