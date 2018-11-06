Dubai: Some people can barely afford the price of a lottery ticket, but one Pakistani expat managed to buy not just one, but a total of 18 tickets. And it was all worth it.
A Pakistani national has just been declared the latest US dollar millionaire in the UAE after hitting the jackpot in Dubai Duty Free draw.
Fehmida Tanveer, who is based in Dubai, will be going home with $1 million. Her ticket number 0373 was picked as the winner in the latest draw.
Tanveer has been living in the UAE for ten years. She and her husband had recently decided to try their luck in the lottery draw and in order to increase their chances of winning, they purchased a total of 18 tickets.
Each Dubai Duty Free raffle ticket costs Dh1,000, so the total money spent by the couple on the lottery was Dh18,000.
“Thank God for this wonderful news. It is our first time to win this big and this will definitely go a long way,” said Tanveer.