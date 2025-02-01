GOLD/FOREX
Dubai teen Rithved Girish wins global acclaim at Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards 2025

The competition by London’s Natural History Museum drew over 60,000 wildlife entries

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Rithved Girishkumar, captured stingless bees guarding their nest in southwest India. Built from wax, resin, and mud, the tiny fortress highlights the delicate balance between pollinators and their changing environment.
Rithved Girishkumar, captured stingless bees guarding their nest in southwest India. Built from wax, resin, and mud, the tiny fortress highlights the delicate balance between pollinators and their changing environment.
Rithved Girishkumar/Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025

Dubai: Rithved Girish, aged 14, a student from GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai, has earned international recognition as a Runner-Up in the 11–14 years category of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards 2025, often referred to as the “Oscars of Wildlife Photography.”

The prestigious competition, organised by the Natural History Museum, London, received more than 60,000 entries from over 110 countries this year — a record-breaking number. The awards celebrate artistic excellence, technical mastery, and powerful storytelling in wildlife imagery, shining light on issues such as species conservation and habitat loss.

Rithved’s striking image — chosen on his first attempt — is featured in the museum’s official portfolio book and the ongoing international exhibition, which opened in London on October 17, 2025. The display will later tour globally, showcasing the young photographer’s work alongside renowned professionals.

Rithved’s achievement adds to an impressive list of honours. He won the Xposure International Photography Awards 2025, secured second prize in the 2024 edition, and has been recognised by the Bird Photographer of the Year (BPOTY) and Nature Photographer of the Year contests.

His success stands as an inspiration for aspiring photographers across the UAE. “Being recognised internationally at this age is extraordinary,” said his mentor. The recognition underscores both Rithved’s remarkable eye for nature and the growing global presence of young creative talent from the UAE.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
