Visitors at the Big Bad Wolf Books Sale last year. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

The world’s biggest book sale, dubbed The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, is returning to Dubai, from October 10-20. The 24/7 sale in Dubai Studio City will boast brand-new English-language books at discounts ranging from 50-80 per cent off retail prices.

“Our first chapter in Dubai was an instant hit and very well received by our audiences in the United Arab Emirates and across the Gulf Cooperation Council. We are returning this year to reinforce the culture of reading, aligning with the United Arab Emirates government’s objectives to nurture the next generation of readers and to promote the country as a global capital of culture,” said Mohamed Al Aidaroos, the Managing Partner of Ink Readable Books and Organiser of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Dubai.

But this fair has more than just English books. Jamal Bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, explains: “By participating in this year's edition, Qindeel Printing and Publishing, through its stand at the exhibition, will present a rich collection of Arabic publications and books, from 24 local publishing houses and 18 foreign publishing houses, with a total of half a million books including 6,000 titles covering most fields, to meet all tastes and literary aspirations, HE added.

The first edition of the book fair, last year, saw a footfall of more than 150, 000 people over 11 days.

Thousands will also have an opportunity to attend a special preview to chapter two of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Dubai on October 9, through contests on the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Dubai’s social media pages.

You can also donate books during the big sale through the Big Bad Wolf Books’ Corporate Social Responsibility arm, Red Readerhood, which is working with Dubai Cares.

In a nutshell

What: The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale

Where: Sound Stages 2 and 3, Dubai Studio City