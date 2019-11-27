Dubai

The first Middle East Healthcare Social Media Summit will be held from December 8 to 10 in Dubai. Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) has joined forces with Mayo Clinic and American Hospital Dubai to host the event that will take place at the MBRU campus at Dubai Healthcare City.

Organised by Mayo Clinic, the Summit will bring together healthcare providers and decision makers spanning various sectors to analyse the impact of social media on healthcare and chart the best way forward, said a press release.

It will offer attendees invaluable insights into the current trends of social media in healthcare and the impact of social media on healthcare institutions and patients.

The MBRU and the American Hospital Dubai, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, are co-sponsors of the event, which includes a two-day conference held from December 9 to 10 featuring several speakers from the UAE and representatives from Saudi Arabia, Ireland, New Zealand and the United States.

There will also be an optional pre-conference workshop on December 8 called Social Media Residency, which provides advanced training and consultation for those interested in practical assistance in applying social media tools in their health-related work.

“Mayo Clinic is the number one hospital in the United States and a global leader among hospitals encouraging physicians and other health professionals to use social media,” says Dr. Amer Sharif, Vice Chancellor of MBRU. “We are honoured to host this Summit, and to help shape an agenda that reflects social media use in our region as well as best practices from Mayo Clinic’s global network of social media advocates.”

“We’re gratified to have such strong co-sponsors who have helped us develop an outstanding programme for the Summit,” says Farris Timimi, M.D., medical director for Mayo Clinic Social Media Network (MCSMN).

“They have identified speakers and panelists from the UAE, and with our international MCSMN members as well as Mayo Clinic staff and faculty our course will include diverse perspectives and a thought-provoking curriculum.”

Aligned with MBRU’s vision to be a global hub for innovative and integrated healthcare education and research, and its value of connectivity, the Summit will feature key topics such as how social media interventions can be optimised to engage populations and improve health outcomes, identify common pitfalls to avoid when using the medium in healthcare, and identify the right strategies to create and consolidate academic reputation on social media.

In addition to educating healthcare professionals of the best use of social media, the Summit will connect healthcare providers with key decision makers spanning a range of industries.