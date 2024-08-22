Dubai: Dubai Police on Thursday announced they will host the fourth edition of Interpol’s Young Global Police Leaders Programme (YGPLP) from August 26 to 29 in Dubai.
The event, being held under the theme 'Policing in the Age of Artificial Intelligence', will bring together young police leaders from 35 nations along with international speakers and trainers to explore the transformative role of AI in reshaping global industries and societies and how these changes impact security and policing.
Future-ready police
Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: “Dubai Police have adopted a forward-thinking strategy to ensure that police operations are readied to handle future challenges, particularly those related to artificial intelligence. This strategy aims to utilise the rapid advancements in AI to enhance police operations, develop innovative solutions, and ensure that police forces remain leaders in safeguarding communities and combating all forms of crime.”
Global platform
Lt Gen Al Marri explained that the YGPLP 2024 is designed to strengthen international cooperation and communication among participating countries, focusing on developing the skills of INTERPOL young leaders. “The programme provides a global platform for these leaders to address present and future challenges, equipping them with the latest practices, technologies, and tools to advance global policing,” he highlighted.
He added that the programme plays a crucial role in enhancing the performance of police forces worldwide. “It promotes effective and ongoing global communication and coordination among young leaders, enabling them to exchange expertise and improve responses to various security challenges. Additionally, it enhances the use of artificial intelligence as a key tool in policing operations,” he noted.
Adapting to emerging crimes
Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, highlighted that rapid technological advancements have led to the evolution of crime from traditional forms to more complex types, such as cybercrime and AI-related offences. “This shift requires a swift response, elevated readiness, and enhanced international collaboration to effectively tackle these challenges, particularly by empowering the younger generation who play a vital role in security and policing,” he said.
Future-ready leaders
Brigadier Harib Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, said: “The programme plays a key role in Dubai Police’s efforts to enhance international cooperation among police forces worldwide, particularly in developing the skills of those involved in crime investigation and prevention.”
He said that the four-day programme, designed in collaboration with Interpol, ensures that participants gain maximum benefit, advancing their leadership abilities in both thinking and decision-making.”