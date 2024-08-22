Future-ready police

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: “Dubai Police have adopted a forward-thinking strategy to ensure that police operations are readied to handle future challenges, particularly those related to artificial intelligence. This strategy aims to utilise the rapid advancements in AI to enhance police operations, develop innovative solutions, and ensure that police forces remain leaders in safeguarding communities and combating all forms of crime.”

Global platform

Lt Gen Al Marri explained that the YGPLP 2024 is designed to strengthen international cooperation and communication among participating countries, focusing on developing the skills of INTERPOL young leaders. “The programme provides a global platform for these leaders to address present and future challenges, equipping them with the latest practices, technologies, and tools to advance global policing,” he highlighted.

He added that the programme plays a crucial role in enhancing the performance of police forces worldwide. “It promotes effective and ongoing global communication and coordination among young leaders, enabling them to exchange expertise and improve responses to various security challenges. Additionally, it enhances the use of artificial intelligence as a key tool in policing operations,” he noted.

Adapting to emerging crimes

Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, highlighted that rapid technological advancements have led to the evolution of crime from traditional forms to more complex types, such as cybercrime and AI-related offences. “This shift requires a swift response, elevated readiness, and enhanced international collaboration to effectively tackle these challenges, particularly by empowering the younger generation who play a vital role in security and policing,” he said.

Future-ready leaders

Brigadier Harib Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, said: “The programme plays a key role in Dubai Police’s efforts to enhance international cooperation among police forces worldwide, particularly in developing the skills of those involved in crime investigation and prevention.”