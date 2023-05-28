Dubai: The President of Interpol recently visited the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) in Dubai.
Major General Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi was received by Khalifa Ibrahim Al Sulais, executive director of SIRA, his deputy Ahmed Al Muhairi and the directors of departments in order to review the experience of the UAE in regulating the private security sector and the role of SIRA in the emirate of Dubai in supporting the efforts of the security agencies in combating organised crime and supporting the private security sector as the strategic partner of the police agencies.
Comprehensive tour
The tour included the Innovations Exhibition, which brings together SIRA’s latest projects, services and security technologies. Maj Gen Dr Al Raisi then visited the security systems and equipment laboratory. Managed by Emirati cadres in the institution, the laboratory is considered the first of its kind in the region, as its role is not limited to examining and licensing security systems only. Rather, inspection systems are being invented and devised, which are the first of their kind for various security agencies.
read more
- Video: This is how the world’s most wanted human smuggler Kidane was captured in UAE-led operation
- Operation Lionfish V: UAE helps Interpol in $717 million drug bust, 1,333 arrests
- UAE: British man arrested in Abu Dhabi after Interpol notice
- Interpol conference in UAE capital Abu Dhabi tackles biggest criminal threats
The Interpol chief also visited the Security Plans Approval Office and was briefed about the procedures and systems used to provide security design approval services for commercial establishments in the emirate of Dubai.
SIRA Executive Director Al Sulais expressed his happiness with the visit of Maj Gen Dr Al Raisi and his briefing on the security experience of the emirate of Dubai and the role played by the institution in the field of fighting crime through latest practices.