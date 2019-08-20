As a start, it will be offered to 100 active and aspiring social media influencers in UAE

Social media apps on a smartphone. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Now, you can study to become a social media influencer in Dubai.

Dubai Press Club (DPC) has announced that the Social Media Influencers Diploma Programme, the region’s first accredited diploma programme for social media influencers, will begin on September 8.

Developed in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid School for Communication (MBRSC) of the American University in Dubai (AUD), the programme seeks to train Arab social media influencers in strategic communications and enable them to produce effective content on social media platforms.

What is the programme?

Accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education, the Social Media Influencers Diploma Programme feature six courses worth three credits each, offered over two semesters so that students can complete the programme in eight months of study.

As a start, it will be offered to 100 active and aspiring social media influencers based in the UAE, in successive cohorts of 20 each.

On completion of the Programme, participants will be able to use public speaking and presentation skills effectively, develop creative content for use on social media platforms, develop a social media strategy aligned with the UAE’s vision, understand the ethics and etiquette of social media in order to represent UAE citizens, and gain the conceptual knowledge and practical skills required to analyse news and detect fake news.

The Programme will be delivered by the faculty of the Mohammed bin Rashid School for Communication at the AUD campus. They will be supported by adjunct faculty who are seasoned media professionals and by guest speakers who are notable social media influencers.

Objective

The Programme, which was first announced in October 2018, aims to expand the professional knowledge of Arab social media influencers and enable them to produce innovative and effective content in a rapidly changing environment.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, President of the Dubai Press Club, said: “The Programme comes in line with Dubai’s vision to develop and empower talented individuals in various fields and enhance their role and contributions in the advancement of their communities. The launch of the first academic programme of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for social media influencers will have a direct positive impact on the media content being produced on social media platforms across the region.”

Al Marri added: “The Diploma Programme was designed to be aligned with the objectives of the Arab Social Media Influencers’ Club (ASMIC), which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai three years ago. ASMIC has now become an important platform dedicated to enhancing the role of influencers and encouraging innovation and creativity in the different fields that influencers operate within.”

Al Marri further expressed her full appreciation to the MBRSC for developing the Programme, which seeks to provide influencers with knowledge and technical skills that would enhance digital production. “In light of the growing impact and role of social media platforms on various levels, ensuring that these platforms provide reliable information and high-quality content is of great importance,” Al Marri said.

From his part, Ali Jaber, Dean of the Mohammed bin Rashid School for Communication, also expressed his appreciation for the partnership with Dubai Press Club to launch a diploma programme that seeks to expand the professional knowledge of Arab social media influencers. He highlighted the importance of the Programme and said it reflected MBRSC’s strategy and commitment to develop talent in the fields of media and communication.

Created by professors