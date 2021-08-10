Dubai: The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai on Tuesday launched an online version of the new Hijri (Islamic year) calendar. The new Hijri year, 1443, began on Tuesday.
The digital calendar includes the prayer times, religious occasions, and official holidays in the UAE according to Sharia (Islamic law). It is based on scientific and astronomical calculations considered by scholars.
How to view the calendar
The online Hijri calendar, free for all community members, is available in its electronic version on the IACAD website and on the IACAD smart app. The daily calendar is also available via IACAD’s official social media accounts, as well as by subscribing to the free service available via social media applications. For more inquiries, people can call the toll-free number 800600.
Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General, IACAD, said the department is working on issuing the official Hijri calendar for Dubai, and by launching it online this year as well, it reflects IACAD’s commitment to adopting the directions of the leadership regarding digital transformation.
He added: “On this occasion, we remind all Muslims around the world of a specialised website, ‘The Global Platform for Prayer Times’, which helps knowing the prayer times for any part of the world.”
The website was launched last year in partnership with the International Astronomy Centre, Al Shaibani said.
Updating key dates
A group of specialists in IACAD is working on the Hijri calendar to set prayer times for mosques in Dubai emirate. The calendar also includes a group of rulings, sermons, dates of religious and national events and official holidays during 1443 (2021 – 2022). Examples include the date of the first day of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha.