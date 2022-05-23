Dubai: Dubai Police stations recorded a 68 per cent drop in the number of criminal reports during the first quarter of 2022. They also solved 98 per cent of “worrisome” crime reports filed against unknown parties during the same period.
The figures were revealed during the quarterly appraisal meeting of the General Department of Criminal Investigations (CID), which was chaired by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.
Lt Gen Al Marri commended the efforts made by the officers and employees of the General Department of Criminal Investigation to apprehend the perpetrators of crimes in record time and with high professionalism. He lauded their efforts in the maintaining safety and security of the emirate.
The meeting was attended by several senior officials and heads of various investigation departments.