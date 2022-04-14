Dubai: A biotechnology student and intern with Dubai Police has introduced promising research results on a new methodology to aid forensic experts in identifying original fingerprints from planted ones at crime scenes.
According to Lieutenant Mohammed Al Marri, assistance expert at the Forensics Department and research supervisor for Sara Abdulla Amin Mohammed, the Biotechnology Intern from Sharjah University, the planted fingerprints can be used by suspects to accuse innocent people in crimes.
He said that examining fingerprints left at the scene of a crime is one of the most critical parts of forensic analysis and has been used in criminal investigations to identify people. “Although we’ve never encountered criminal cases where fingerprints were planted here in the UAE, such incidents have been reported in other countries in which fingerprints were planted to frame innocent people,” said Lt Al Marri. “Sara’s experiment and research revolve around various signs and marks of tapes used in planting fingerprints that forensic experts can spot and recognise during analysis.”
Three tape types used
Sara said that planting fingerprints using tapes have shown various signs and marks of tape residues that are not present in direct fingerprinting. “Three tape types are used for planting fingerprints on nonporous surfaces,” Sara added.
During the experiment, Sara simulated crime scenes with planted fingerprints to examine, compare and contrast evidence to develop a methodology that helped the police spot forged fingerprints.
Major General Ahmad Eid Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology, said that Dubai Police spares no effort in fostering excellent students and providing them with the necessary training and latest technologies and equipment to apply their knowledge and conduct research under the supervision of the force’s experts and professionals.
“We are keen to build up national youth cadres by creating an integrated environment that enables them to develop their skills to pursue their scientific interest and achieve their professional and academic goals,” Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri said.