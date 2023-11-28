Dubai: The Dubai Quality Group Conference and Awards Ceremony has honoured 66 winners from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and India. The ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Dubai Police Officers Club on Monday night.

The event was held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, who honoured the winners in the presence of senior officials.

Dubai Quality Group also extended gratitude to the sponsors who contributed to the success of the Awards Ceremony, including Gulf News as the official media partner of Dubai Quality Group Events.

Sheikh Ahmed presents Gulf News with the appreciation award, received on behalf of Gulf News by Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dr Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Quality Group, said: “We are proud to celebrate the winners at this annual awards ceremony, under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who has always supported the group. With His Highness’s directives of innovation and excellence, the group was able to enhance its vision, which resulted in generating 325 submissions from significant governmental and private entities from the region, honouring 66 winners from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and India. This witness that the group’s awards are a platform for recognising the leading distinguished companies in the region, as it is a hub of innovation and excellence internationally. This contributed to launch the Artificial Intelligence Emirates Awards and the Medical Excellence Emirates Awards.”

The ceremony commenced with speeches from speakers Eugene Mayne, Dr Rami Shaheen and Saqr Al Humeiri. These speakers were also recognised for their significant contributions to the event by Dr Al Nuaimi.

Furthermore, the ceremony acknowledged the dedication of the esteemed jury and assessors responsible for evaluating the submissions for the four awards.

Winners speak

Afra Harib Juma Al Nuaimi, an employee of Dubai Police Academy’s Specialised Training Section, was one of the winners of the Young Employee Award. The 27-year-old is a member of the first female SWAT team of Dubai Police which bagged the 10th position among teams from 55 countries. Among her contributions were the introduction of CrossFit sport and tech-assisted, smart training for the use of weapons.

“I have also participated in Gov Games and we got the second place. I have won many other competitions and taken part in many voluntary service activities. You don't get an award because you did your job. You get it when you do something extra. I am very happy to get this award and I thank Dubai Police Academy for its constant support and encouragement, especially to the women employees,” said Afra.

For Brigadier (Retired) Dr Thuraya Al Hashmi, the Leadership Award, is a recognition for her 25 years of service at Abu Dhabi Police. “I have just retired as a brigadier. I served as director of Medical Services in my last role. I consider this award as a parting gift and a recognition for my service for 25 years,” she said.

AWR Mobility Services won the award for “Organisational Culture” with its “I Can Wow” initiative. Sanaa Ouahmane, the CEO, said the company put in years of hard work to implement the initiative that ensures and measures the happiness and well-being of employees.

She added: “To sustain the profitability of the company, it is not just enough to satisfy the customers. We need to wow the clients. If the employee needs to wow the clients, the company has to take care of the wellbeing of the employee. Employee engagement is not enough. So, we came up with the “I Can Wow” initiative that takes the voices of the employees to implement things that make them happy, well and make them wow the clients. We thank Dubai Quality Group for this award that recognises that the secret of the success of any organisation is its employees.”

Sinimol Noushad, founding director and owner of Dezire Project Consultant, who won the Emirates Business Woman Award, said: “I am truly humbled and grateful for the recognition. This award not only celebrates my achievements but also reflects the UAE's commitment to empowering women in business. DQG's efforts to identify and publicise UAE women's achievements and their contributions to the economy and welfare of the UAE community are commendable. I am proud to be part of a nation that supports and encourages women to thrive in the business world. This honour inspires me to continue contributing to the advancement of women in entrepreneurship and beyond. I am deeply appreciative of the UAE's unwavering dedication to women's empowerment."

About Dubai Quality Group

Dubai Quality Group is a non-profit organisation set up by the Dubai Department of Economic Development under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Quality Group established in 1994 to develop and promote Quality and Business Excellence practices in UAE.

Dubai Quality Group organizes Quality and Business Excellence related training, events, and programs throughout the year with the objective of improving and promoting Quality of Service & Business Excellence in the region. DQG hosts Free Evening Seminars conducted exclusively for DQG member organisations, to provide their employees with an effective platform for networking and knowledge sharing. Dubai Quality Group offers defferent categories of membership to companies; Platinum Partner, Gold Partner & Sliver Partner, and Bronze Partner.

Winners

The ceremony culminated with awards to the winners of all four awards. The honoured winners of the 13th cycle of the Global Continual Improvement Award are as follows:

Sheikh Ahmed with Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sheikh Ahmed with winners from AWR Mobility Services Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sheikh Ahmed with Sima Ved, Founder and Vice Chairperson of the Apparel Group Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sheikh Ahmed with team from Emirates Global Aluminium Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sheikh Ahmed with team from Dubai Municipality Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Lean 6 Sigma

• The winning case study is (reducing accident deaths) - Dubai Police General Head Quarters

• The winning case study is (Increase Pot life in Maylong pots in ATDX lines)-Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA)

Happiness & Engagement

• The winning case study is, (Together for Happiness) -Dubai Police General Head Quarters

• The winning case study is, (Happiness Makers Team) - Ajman Tourism Development Department

• The winning case study is, (A project to improve customer experience and reduce effort) - Dubai Municipality

Kaizen & Innovation – Services

• The winning case study is, (Future Makers Project) - Ajman Chamber

• The winning case study is, (National Productivity Program - Modon) - Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones “MODON”

Kaizen & Innovation – Manufacturing

• The winning case study is, (Increase casting capacity of DC-5 caster -Tamayaz 1174) - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA)

• The winning case study is, (Improving FTR% of Projects) - OQ Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (OQ RPI)

Best Practices in Management – Services

• The winning case study is, (Institutional integration system) - General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai

• The winning case study is, (Fake disconnection of ring switches - Asir Electricity Administration) - Saudi Electricity Company

• The winning case study is, (Don’t worry about the “Nayef and Al-Ras District Collar Initiative”) - Dubai Police General Head Quarters

Best Practices in Management – Manufacturing

• The winning case study is, (Continous Improvement Program Deployment-” Operational Excellence”) - OQ, the Global Integrated Energy Group

• The winning case study is, (Optimization of Tyre Consumption in Mobile Vehicles) - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA)

• It was followed by the announcement of the winners of 19th cycle of Emirates Women Award:

19th Emirates women award

Women Empowerment Category

• Dubai Police General Head Quarters

• Emirates Global Aluminium

Leadership Category

• Dr. Sumaya Mohamed Alblooshi

• Colonel / Thuraya Ali Salem Alhashmi

Professional Category

• Georgette Yousef

• Mozah Khameis Aldhanhani

Employee Category

• Amina Sayed Alhashmi

• Mariam Ibrahim Almansoori

Young Employee Category

• Afra Harib Alnuaimi

• Mouzah Mosabbah Qareiny

Entrepreneur Category

• Dima Salman Faraj

Business Category

• Sima Ganwani Ved

• Sinimol Noushad Noushad

Social Work Category

• Dr. Fatima Obaid Al Shamsi

• Fatma Ahmad Abuhajir

Innovation Category

• Eng. Shaikha Salim Al-Ali

The Culture & Art Category

• Salha Obaid Hassan

The announcement of the winners of 16th cycle of Idea Arabia International Award are as follows:

Smart Services

• The winning idea is (Collecting and managing assets and property through augmented reality and 3D reality modeling) - Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones “MODON”

• The winning idea is (Bus on demand – a sustainable innovative project) - Transport Authority - Ajman Government

Technology

• The winning idea is (RPA Smart Customs Broker Initiative) - Ajman Department Of Ports and Customs

Customer Happiness

• The winning idea is (Housing services matrix) - Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

• The winning idea is (Customer voice council) - Dubai Municipality

Giving Initiative

• The winning idea is (Punitive institutions) - Sharjah Police HQ

Financial

• The winning idea is (Stars of rationalization electronic program) - Dubai Police General Head Quarters

Special need support

• The winning idea is (Ithraa system to support the integration of people of determination) - Abu Dhabi Police – GHQ – HR Sector

Professional talent

• The winning idea is (Talents in public leadership) - Abu Dhabi Police – GHQ – HR Sector

Media market & Awareness

• The winning idea is (Supervising media coverage and marketing) - Dubai Police General Head Quarters

Process Efficiency

• The winning idea is (Employing artificial intelligence to automate financial operations using a robot) - Ministry of Interior - Financial Affairs Admin

Educational & Training

• The winning idea is (Academic Diploma in Applied Explosives Science and Ammunition Technology) - Dubai Police General Head Quarters

Organisational Cultural

• The winning idea is (I Can Wow) - AWR Mobility Services

Health & Safety

• The winning idea is (Safety excellence to reach zero harm) - JSW Steel Limited – Salem Works

Empowering Sustainability

• The winning idea is (manufacture of paver block from steel slag) - JSW Steel Limited – Salem Works

Added value to product or service

• The winning idea is (Smart Real Estate Valuation Initiative) - Dubai Land Department

Green initiative

• The winning idea is (Sadeem project) - Ajman Police GHQ

Best Innovation System Coordinator

• The winning idea is (Mohammed Al Hammadi - Al Dhafra Municipality) - Al-Dhafra Municipality

Best Article Supporting Innovation

• The winning idea is (Design and development of unique chemical solutions that include 26 rapidly mutating male genes)- Dubai Police General Head Quarters

Best Shared Idea

• The winning idea is (Developing a verification code system in text messages) - Dubai Police General Head Quarters

Executive innovation Leader

• The winning idea is (His Excellency Major General Sheikh Sultan - Ajman Police) - Ajman Police GHQ

Idea of the Year

• The winning idea is (Ghayath’s vehicle) - Dubai Police General Head Quarters

It was followed by the announcement of the winners of 10th cycle of UAE Ideas Award:

Voluntary & Humanitarian Work

• The winning idea is (Workers’ Rights Initiative) - Dubai Police General Head Quarters

Promoting National Identity

• The winning idea is (Leadership model for localization)- General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai

Promoting the Arabic Language

• The winning idea is (The state of the Arabic language and its future) - Ministry of Culture & Youth

Environment (Green Applications)

• The winning idea is (I-Serve self-service project) - Dubai Police General Head Quarters

• The winning idea is (Electric taxis) - Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority

Encouragement, Participation & Empowerment of Citizens

• The winning idea is (Quality of life system for empowerment and encouragement) - Abu Dhabi Police – GHQ – HR Sector

Marketing & Representing the UAE Abroad

• The winning idea is (Dubai Police participation in the 1000 mile race in Europe) - Dubai Police General Head Quarters

• The winning idea is (The UAE National Pavilion at the Venice Biennale) - Ministry of Culture & Youth

Smart Government & Digital Transformation

• The winning idea is (Dubai Taxi Smart Operation Control and Data Analysis Center) - Dubai Taxi Corporation

Inventions

• The winning idea is (Smart School Bus) - Abu Dhabi Police – GHQ

• The winning idea is (Ghayath’s vehicle) - Dubai Police General Head Quarters

Best Innovation Teamwork

• The winning idea is (Dubai Police\Innovation Team) - Dubai Police General Head Quarters

Best Shared Idea