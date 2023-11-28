Dubai: Residents of Midtown cherish their living experience, and the community’s commitment to safety and security is a major source of satisfaction. Situated in the vibrant Dubai Production City, Midtown has become a cherished home for thousands since its launch in 2015.

Expressing their contentment, residents emphasize the community’s strong points, especially the safety measures, security features, and overall convenience.

As the flagship community developed by Deyaar, Midtown has successfully delivered four project phases, with the recent addition of Jannat, and aims to welcome even more residents. The uniqueness of Midtown is underscored by its exceptional location, and a well-thought out development, with generous greenery and community areas.

Midtown by Deyaar in Dubai. 23rd November 2023 Photo:Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Positioned as a distinctive residential enclave, it is poised to appeal to a cosmopolitan community. Residents of Midtown are treated to breathtaking vistas of both the iconic Dubai skyline and the scenic beauty of the Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Sri Lankan family living in a two-bedroom apartment plus maid room said the safety and security aspect of living at Midtown is what makes them stay here. “We can safely send our children out and don’t have to worry,” said Aruna Ratnaweera Udawattage Don.

“The community also has all the facilities here. The podium area is massive where there are many play courts and activities. There is a sprawling area for barbeque as well to host parties. The location is personally a great advantage for me as my children go to a school at Global Village which is just 10 minutes far. For my wife and me as well the work is not too far way. We don’t get stuck in traffic every day for sure,” said Aruna, who works as a systems manager for a private company in Dubai.

Aruna Ratnaweera Udawattage Don with his wife Namali Surangika, and children Aken Senula and Viyara Ayansa, residents at Midtown by Deyaar in Dubai. 23rd November 2023 Photo:Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

His wife Namali who works as a teacher and their children Aken and Viyara said they love it here in Midtown.

Namali added: “The security and staff managing the community are very helpful.”

Midtown by Deyaar in Dubai. 23rd November 2023 Photo:Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Aruna said his landlord hiked up the rent this year, but the family does not want to move. “We know that rents have gone up. Asking rent for an apartment with our size is way higher so we just renewed our unit.”

French expat Clotilde Vallee could not agree more. “We have been living here nearly two years and love the way the community comes together and helps each other here. My children Simone and Josephine have found friends and love to go to the play area to meet them.”

Clotilde Vallee, resident at Midtown by Deyaar in Dubai. 23rd November 2023 Photo:Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Clotilde and her husband Hossein Danesh paid a rent of Dh62,000 initially, but in their latest renewal the landlord pushed it up by Dh4,000. “We still think it is a good deal for the apartment size, location and the amenities in offer.”

Midtown by Deyaar in Dubai. 23rd November 2023 Photo:Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Amenities

Midtown stands out as a lively community offering diverse amenities, including swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, and a padel court.

Hamdan Al Kaitoob, Vice President of Property & Community Management at Deyaar Development, emphasizes their commitment to enhancing the residents’ experience by providing the best the community has to offer.

Rajesh Rennel Felix, resident at Midtown by Deyaar in Dubai. 23rd November 2023 Photo:Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Spacious, landscaped communityRajesh Rennel Felix is one happy home-owner at Midtown. “I chose to live in Midtown, precisely for the fact that there is a lot of clean air and space around in the community. The community vibe is amazing and it is great to see a mixed bag of nationalities living here. The landscape in this place is just awesome and the community is very pet friendly which touches my heart.”

Felix bought the property for around Dh650,000 back in 2020 and now it is priced more than Dh800,000. “I am planning to buy another unit, we’re is still in negotiations,” said Felix who pays Dh2,500 every quarter for his one-bedroom apartment.

Kaitoob of Deyaar said the developer will be constructing a mosque in the community which should be completed by end of the year. “What we are trying to do as a developer is to provide value to our customers. It is not just about offering facilities, retail strips that will accommodate their day to day needs. What we are doing is give them a sense of belonging – a place where they can feel like it is a home rather than just a place to go and live every day.”

Midtown by Deyaar in Dubai. 23rd November 2023 Photo:Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Midtown Dubai Fact File:

Developer: Deyaar

Location: Dubai Production City

Launch Year: 2015

Overview: a self-contained community that has become a prominent residential destination in Dubai. The development offers a range of amenities and features designed to enhance the overall living experience for its residents.

Phases Completed: Four phases handed over as of the last update.

Recent Additions: Jannat, the latest phase.

Amenities

Swimming pools

Tennis and basketball courts

Padel court

Play areas and recreational spaces

Barbecue areas

Health centre

Total construction area: 5.5 million square feet

Landscaped area: 400,000 square feet

Schools