Dubai: Dubai leads the list of Arab and regional cities and ranks among the top 10 globally in the Global Power City Index (GPCI) 2023, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced on Monday.
The Index is issued by the Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies in Japan.
Sheikh Hamdan stated on his account on X: “Dubai secures the eighth position globally in this esteemed index. We express our gratitude to all that contributed to this achievement. To all Dubai’s team and its community: We are fortunate to have a visionary leader dedicated to excellence. Dubai consistently aims for the top, as our ambitions have no limits. Through the collective efforts of Dubai’s community, teams, and partners, we can shape Dubai into the epitome of a global futuristic city.”