Dubai: The Arab Media Summit 2025, the Middle East’s largest media thought leadership platform, will be held in Dubai from May 26 to 28.

It is being held under the directives and patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The prestigious media event, to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Za’abeel Halls 5 and 6, will draw 6,000 participants, including prominent political figures, writers, thought leaders, opinion-makers, media personalities and senior executives of leading Arab and international media organisations.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the Summit will feature the Arab Media Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum and the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit.

The Summit will also present three prestigious awards: the Arab Media Award, the Arab Social Media Influencers Award, and Ibda’a — The Arab Youth Media Award.

Developing the Future of Media

Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid “The media landscape in our region is undergoing a significant transformation driven by extraordinary technological advancements. This calls for a renewed commitment to forging a new vision for the industry’s future,” said Dr Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid, director of the Dubai Press Club.

Buhumaid said the Dubai Press Club has been engaging in an extensive dialogue with members of the Arab media community, including media institutions and professionals, to identify the most pressing issues impacting the industry.

Creating discourses

Over the past two decades, the Arab Media Forum has been at the forefront of addressing the most significant issues and developments shaping the media. Building on its achievements, the Forum reached a new milestone last year with the launch of the ‘Arab Media Summit’.