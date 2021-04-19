Dubai Police helped in reuniting a family that was separated due to the pandemic. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A case of a child being left home alone has led to a unique humanitarian gesture by Dubai Police to reunite a divided family.

The case started with a tip off from a neighbour of the apartment where an infant was left alone. Arriving at the scene, police officers found that the child’s mother was in a traumatic state and was wandering about the streets in the Al Muraqabbat area, leaving the child alone in the apartment.

As she was questioned, the Asian mother told the authorities that her husband had left the UAE for work at his home country but could not return due to the airport closures as a result of travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

Brigadier Ali Ghanim, Director of Al Muraqabbat Police Station, said the child was taken to the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, after which the mother was located and her tragic story unfolded.

Communication stopped

The communication between the couple continued for a months during the pandemic before it was cut off and the woman didn’t know anything about her husband. A team from the victim support programme calmed the woman and put her in the foundation with her baby.

Dubai Police contacted the consulate of the country where he was located and identified the place where he was staying. Arrangements were then made for the husband to the country without paying any costs after three months of procedures.