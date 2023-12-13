Dubai: The Dubai Police has pledged to provide 7,000 electronic devices over three years as part of the DYOD “Donate Your Own Device” campaign initiated by the Digital School, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The campaign aims to collect used devices from individuals and organisations, refurbish them following best practices, and distribute them to less privileged students worldwide to help them access better educational opportunities.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, emphasised that Dubai Police’s participation in the campaign embodies the statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, who said: “Digital learning is the education of the future and the future of education.”Humanitarian initiative

“This also reflects the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to position Dubai Police at the forefront of organisations contributing to charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by our wise leadership, especially educational initiatives targeting the future generations of school students, granting them the opportunity to access advanced digital education,” Al Mansouri said.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, Dubai Police Image Credit: Supplied View gallery as list

Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary General of the Digital School, highlighted the importance of national partnerships and the role of government and community entities in the United Arab Emirates in supporting the initiatives of the Digital School and actively contributing to providing educational solutions and opportunities for students worldwide.

He commended Dubai Police’s active community role and its ongoing commitment to participating in national and global humanitarian initiatives aimed at supporting students and less privileged communities, thus enhancing the UAE’s leadership in humanitarian action.

Dr Brigadier Ahmad Youssef Al Mansouri, Deputy Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, praised the noble goals of the DYOD campaign, which seeks to involve the largest number of institutions and authorities in both the public and private sectors to support students with ten thousand electronic devices.

He emphasised that participation in the campaign reflects the extent of humanitarian kindness towards supporting those in need, in line with Islamic values and customs and traditions of the Emirati societyDigital school

Dr Colonel Saud Faisal Al Remeithi, Director of the Security Awareness Department, explained that DYOD reduces the gap resulting from digital equality barriers by providing used devices to less privileged students worldwide. He pointed out that the working teams have organised workshops and lectures to raise awareness of the importance of participating in the campaign and launched internal marketing campaigns through various communication channels.

Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary General of the Digital School. Image Credit: Supplied

“Employees, students of the Dubai Police Academy, and students of Hemaya Schools for Education and Training have also participated by collecting donated devices at the distribution points located in the headquarters of the general departments and police stations,” Al Remeithi said.