Dubai: The “happiness score” within Dubai Police has increased remarkably, thanks to initiatives undertaken by the Happiness and Positivity Council.

Over the last seven years, the “happiness score” has risen from 87 per cent in 2017 (the year the council was founded) to 93.53 per cent in 2023.

Since then, the force’s Happiness and Positivity Council played an extraordinary role in enhancing happiness levels and quality of life within the force.

Initiatives

To make a lasting impact, the council has launched a number of initiatives, suggestion scheme, forums, and workshops – bolstering its commitment to engaging with employees and the community at various events.

Established on March 30, 2017 by Lt. Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, the council aims to bolster a culture of happiness and quality of life across the force.

According to Awatif Al Suwaidi, the Executive President of the Happiness and Positivity Council, the council’s creation is part of Dubai Police’s effort to prioritise the happiness of its employees and clients.

Positive work environment

“By fostering an ideal work environment and executing initiatives designed to bring joy to employees, the council also seeks to enhance satisfaction among Dubai Police’s customers, aligning with its strategy to deliver globally competitive services,” she said.

A positive work environment is a critical driver for employee motivation, creativity, and innovation, ultimately contributing to national and community service, Al Suwaidi said.

NUMBERS 93.53%: “Happiness score” achieved by the council in 2023 (from 87 per cent in 2017)



47: number of suggestions successfully implemented within Dubai Police



4: Number of intellectual properties (IP) registered by Dubai Police



19: Number of entities and institutions that the force shared the IP with

“The council, following directives from Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, focuses on instilling happiness and positivity within the police force and, externally, with clients, partners, and government entities.” Over the last seven years, the council has organised more than

40 forums on happiness and positivity, benefiting employees, customers, and partners from various community segments, she said.

Events, workshops

Al Suwaidi explained that the council had also held over 40 events, 85 workshops and lectures, reaching 12,784 individuals.

The council also conducted field visits to employees, benefiting more than 2,304 staff members.

It has also organised 60 meetings and received 60 delegates.

Awards

“The Council has launched 176 initiatives and projects in the field of happiness and positivity.”

The initiatives won eight local and seven international awards, Al Suwaidi added.

Deputy Head of the Happiness and Positivity Council, Col. Dr Consultant Mohammed Mahmoud Al Haj, highlighted the council’s contribution to improving job happiness results within Dubai Police.

Suggestion scheme

“Since the Council’s inception, happiness scores have significantly increased, reaching 93.53 per cent in 2023 from 87 per cent in 2017. Additionally, the council has successfully implemented 47 suggestions within Dubai Police and registered four intellectual properties, sharing knowledge with 19 entities and institutions,” he explained.