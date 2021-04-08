Dubai: Dubai Police have fulfilled yet another child’s wish to take a ride on one of the supercars belonging to the police force.
According to Brigadier Saeed Bin Sulaiman, Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, European child Ryan Noblet had always wished to welcome Dubai Police at his home and to take a joy ride on one of Dubai Police’s famous supercars.
Ryan’s mother had contacted Dubai Police to express her son’s desire. The Tourism Police Department then took the four-year-old child for a spin in a supercar meant for police patrol, across various locations in Dubai.
“The boy was really happy to see his dream come true. Ryan truly admires Dubai Police. He has many Dubai Police car toys and games,” Brig Bin Sulaiman said.
Rayan’s mother reaffirmed her son’s admiration for Dubai Police and extended her thanks to the force for their keenness in making her child happy, which, she believed, would have a life-long positive impact on the child.