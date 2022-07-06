Dubai: The Dubai Police General Command has confirmed its readiness to ensure a secure, safe and happy Eid Al Adha holiday.
Heading the Events Security Committee virtual meeting, Major-General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency and Chairman of the Events Security Committee (ESC), said an integrated security plan has been introduced to secure all mosques and grand prayer grounds and deploy traffic and security patrols on all internal and external roads, in markets, commercial sectors and other areas.
He said the security plan includes dispatching 412 patrols, 3,200 police officers, 60 traffic wardens, 29 bicycles, 62 ambulances, 650 volunteers, 442 paramedics, 10 rescue marine boats, 14 security maritime boats and 165 lifeguards on Dubai beaches and 2,400 security personnel from private companies across the emirate’s vital markets and commercial centres.
901 Call Centre
Al Ghaithi urged the public to cooperate with Dubai Police by adhering to the specified speeds limits to avoid traffic accidents, and to abide by precautionary measures by wearing masks and maintaining social distance. He also called upon community members to contact the force’s non-emergency call centre (901) to report any violations.
Sports initiatives
Al Ghaithi pointed out that the Dubai Police, in cooperation with its strategic partners including Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Municipality and Al Futtaim Group, will launch sports initiatives across labour camps during Eid holidays.
“In coordination with the Dubai Municipality, six sandy areas have been allocated as venues for the labourers. A number of cinema screens have been set up in coordination with the Labour Affairs Committee and Al-Futtaim Group”, he added.