Illustrative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: In a speed chase, Dubai Police have arrested a reckless motorist who drove in the wrong direction on Jabel Ali-Lehbab Road and hit a police patrol, endangering the lives of others, an official said on Monday.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of Dubai Traffic Police, said that a police patrol was on its regular rounds when they spotted the reckless driver driving his SUV recklessly. The vehicle did not have a number plate.

“The driver refused to comply with the officers’ instructions, and ignored the police’s siren and loudspeaker,” Brig Al Mazroui said.

“He took a wrong turn and started driving in the wrong direction towards Dubai-Al-Ain Road. He hit a police patrol and headed to Emirates Road towards Sharjah.”

Shortly after, the driver lost control of the vehicle as a tyre exploded.

“Officers arrested the driver who was accompanied by two others,” Brig Al Mazroui added.

Dubai Police warned reckless drivers against disregarding police orders and endangering the lives of road users. They said stringent action would be taken against reckless motorists, including jail term and confiscation of vehicles.

“Parents should guide youngsters about the importance of complying with laws,” he said.

Brig Al Mazroui said Article 21 of the UAE Federal Traffic Law states that driving a vehicle without a plate number in a way that endangers people’s lives and causes damage to property while failing to comply with police orders, is punishable by imprisonment up to three years, and a fine up to Dh300,000 as well as suspension of the driver’s licence for two years.

“The traffic law punishes such reckless drivers and forbids them from renewing the license for two years. If the driver has no valid licence, judicial authorities will order not to provide them with a new driving licence for four years, in addition to confiscating the vehicle used in committing such offences,” said Brig Al Mazroui.