‘The Wonderers’ touch down to premiere their new stage show ‘The Legend of The Staff’

‘The Wonderers’ landed at Global Village from a giant airship for their premiere show on Friday Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s Global Village attraction welcomed new characters collectively known as ‘The Wonderers’ during the latest Season 26’s opening event on Friday.

Waleef and Zoya were greeted by Ozka as they touched down at Global Village in their massive yellow airship. They arrived just in time to star in the premiere of their brand new stage show ‘The Legend of The Staff.’

Waleef and his friends performed to a packed audience and received applause at the end of the 27-minute show. Waleef has come a long way from his Arabian Wolf origins. He is now an accomplished adventurer who travels the globe with his best friends Zoya, the “catizen” of the world and Ozka, the Quokka.

The falcon Aiyah also made her debut appearance on the Global Village main stage. Guests can catch the show every night except Tuesday throughout the season.

The characters performing at the main stage Image Credit: Supplied

Permanent home

Jaki Ellenby, executive director of marketing and events at Global Village, said: “We were thrilled to welcome The Wonderers to Global Village and are delighted that their show was such a success. These characters represent everything that Global Village is about, so it’s very fitting that they have decided to make Global Village their permanent home.”

Raising awareness

Ellenby: “We, like they, have an innate curiosity about the many wonders of our world and love to share these discoveries with our guests here in Dubai. Waleef is also keen to raise awareness about the plight of his Arabian Wolf cousins, now extinct in the UAE and an endangered species across the region.”

New statues

To commemorate their arrival, the new fountain in Fireworks avenue is now home to three golden statues of The Wonderers. Guests can also watch the original Wonders of Waleef animated pilot episode on the Global Village YouTube channel, website, app or at the Kids Theatre on most nights of the season.