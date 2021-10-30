1 of 10
Three babies share an incubator at the premature infants ward at the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan October 24, 2021.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
An installation by Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, entitled “Together”, sits facing the pyramids, at the ancient Giza necropolis on the western outskirts of the Egyptian capital's twin city of Giza, on October 23, 2021. - Art D’Egypte launched its 4th annual exhibition entitled “Forever Is Now” 2021, the first international art exhibition to take place at the Giza Pyramids and the surrounding Giza Plateau.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Participant Norbert Dopf from Austria arrives for the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021 at Pullman City Western Theme Park in Eging am See, Germany, October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Image Credit: REUTERS
4 of 10
A person wears a costume at a cafeteria during the MCM Comic Con event at ExCeL in London, Britain, October 24, 2021.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
Visitors are seen giving carrots to a giraffe at their enclosure at the Xenpal Zoo in Garcia, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico October 21, 2021
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
A motorist drives past a lone tree at sunset, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Lenexa, Kansas.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
A heard of sheep are guided through central Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Shepherds guided sheep through the Madrid streets in defense of ancient grazing and migration rights that seem increasingly threatened by urban sprawl and modern agricultural practices.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
A pedestrian walks on the Williamsburg Bridge during a heavy downpour of rain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in New York. A flash flood watch was in effect as a nor'easter moves through the New York metro area.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man steps on a bus near the concrete barrier built by Israel to secure Rachel's Tomb, Judaism's third holiest shrine, during an annual mass prayer that drew tens of thousands of worshippers to commemorate the Jewish Matriarch Rachel, in the west bank town of Bethlehem.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
Impersonating the Kankurang, a man poses for the picture as he holds two machetes during a Mandinka ritual in Serrekunda, Gambia. The Kankurang rite was recognized in 2005 by UNESCO, which proclaimed it a cultural heritage. Despite his fearsome appearance, the Kankurang symbolizes the spirit that provides order and justice and is considered a protector against evil.
Image Credit: AP