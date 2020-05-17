Jumeirah Beach Walk pictured here before times of coronavirus Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman, Gulf news Archive

Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Sunday announced the reopening of popular leisure destination Jumeriah Beach Walk.

Making the announcement on its Twitter page, the civic body urged citizens and residents of to follow the necessary safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It reminded that visitors should use personal protection equipment (such as mask and gloves) and follow physical distancing rules.

“#DubaiMunicipality announces the reopening of Jumeirah beach walk and reminds citizens and residents of the need to follow all necessary precautions, by using personal protection and keeping a social distance. #TogetherWeCan,” the tweet said.

The announcement follows the municipality’s decision to reopen parks in the emirate in a three-phased approach.