Dubai Municipality Director General Dawoud Al Hajri goes for a slam dunk Image Credit: supplied

Dubai: Four hundred Dubai Municipality employees will take part in a series of fitness challenges running for a year in a new initiative launched by the civic body on Thursday.

“Sporty Municipality” coincided with Friday’s start of Dubai Fitness Challenge, and will include a range of sporting challenges throughout 2020, aimed at encouraging employees to adopt a more active and healthy lifestyle.

Each participant will be provided with a fitness tracker worn around their wrist to link the activity to a centralised system. Those who exert the most effort will be awarded at the end of each challenge.

Director General Dawoud Al Hajri, said, “The initiative includes a set of challenges and regular sports competitions, in order to provide a happy, healthy and productive work environment for employees. It will also establish healthy living concepts, and encourage them to follow this type of lifestyle and strengthen their fitness by participating in these challenges continuously throughout the year.”