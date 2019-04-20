Brig Ali Atiq Bin Lahej honours Hanan Hussain Mohammad for helping the Indian mother. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Dubai International Airport female inspector recently saved an Indian woman who went into labour at the airport.

According to Dubai police, the woman’s condition was such that she could not be transferred to any hospital at that stage, so Hanan Hussain Mohammad, inspector at the Directorate General of Airport Security, Terminal 2, decided to swing into action.

Thanks to her presence of mind, she made the necessary arrangements in record time to enable the pregnant woman to successfully deliver the baby in the airport’s inspection room itself.

Brigadier Ali Atiq Bin Lahej, Director of the General Department of Airport Security at Dubai Police, honoured the Emirati inspector for saving the Indian mother and professionally dealing with an emergency case.

Bin Lahej said that the comprehensive training of the airport staff helps them to handle all such situations.

For her part, Hanan said the Indian woman’s condition was too critical for her to be shifted to a hospital. “We had no option but to help her deliver at the inspection room and save her life. But things got worse when the baby was delivered. He had difficulty breathing and his condition was also critical. That led me to perform CPR. Thanks to the prompt assistance of the paramedics who rushed to the room, we managed to take care of both the baby and his mother.”

The next day, the director of the General Department of Airport Security commissioned a delegation of police women to visit the passenger at Latifa Hospital, where she was taken after the delivery. The visit was to check on their condition and offer any necessary assistance.

Accident victim airlifted

Meanwhile in Sharjah, an Emirati was rescued after he sustained injuries in a motorbike accident in the desert.

The man was riding his bike in the Faw area when it flipped over, with the biker receiving multiple injuries.

When the Sharjah Police Operations Room received a call about the accident, an air ambulance was immediately sent to the site. The victim was flown to Al Qassimi hospital for treatment.

The Ministry of Interior (Moi) released the rescue footage on its social media platform, showing the swift deployment of rescue personnel.

A video posted on the Instagram account of the Moi shows the timely arrival of the police and air ambulance, with the paramedics attending to the injured before securing the victim for a flight to the hospital.