Image Credit: Screengrab/Twitter

Dubai hosted its first-ever "Home Marathon", with more than 700 runners from across the globe participating, by turning their houses into a 42.195 km arena.

Dubai Sports Council (DSC), in collaboration with Asics Middle East and 5:30 Run club, have come up with an exciting new initiative, the Marathon at Home, as part of its ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ and #stayhome campaigns. The latest initiative is designed to keep members of UAE’s community in running shape inside their home.

It was the first such race of its kind in the world, timed 42.195km race open to people of all ages and abilities, and will take place on Friday between 8am and 6pm UAE time, with a 10-hour time cap.