Dubai: Dubai Hospital doctors succeeded in restoring the eyesight of a patient in his fifties after 25 days from going blind in his left eye.
The patient lost vision in his left eye due to a cyst in the sphenoid sinus, which had extended to the brain and was pressing on the optic nerve.
Dr Iyad Hamadi, ENT consultant at Dubai Hospital, said the patient was referred to Dubai Hospital due the high expertise required to conduct such a rare and precise surgery. The surgery required high expertise because of the critical location of the cyst and its extension to the brain and optic nerve.
He said that upon receiving the patient, a medical team from Dubai Hospital conducted the needed examinations and tests. During the surgery, which took 45 minutes under general anaesthesia, an endoscopic procedure was conducted through the sphenoid sinus to remove the cyst, which was pressing on the optic nerve.
Dr Hamadi said that the procedure was successfully completed without any complications and the patient’s vision gradually began to improve a few hours after the procedure. It was completely retrieved after two weeks from the surgery.