Donation

Al Tayer Group has generously contributed Dh4 million through Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the giving mission of Dubai Health to establish the Centre in honour of Shaikha Abdulla bin Kalban. This contribution aims to bolster Dubai Health’s commitment to delivering patient-centred care through its integrated academic health system.

The new Centre is equipped with advanced, high-precision technology to ensure comprehensive care for the most complex and sensitive cases. From pregnancy to childbirth, a multidisciplinary team of paediatric and obstetrics specialists provides continuous care and monitoring for both mother and child, aiming to minimise future health issues.

Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors and Dubai Health Board member, commended the inauguration of the Centre. “We are pleased to collaborate with Al Tayer Group, whose generous donations have been fundamental in opening the Centre for Prenatal Paediatrics. Through this partnership, we aim to enhance the well-being of families and contribute to the overall health of the community, in alignment with Dubai Health’s commitment to elevate the standard of care advancing health for humanity.”

Ahmed Al Tayer, director of Al Tayer Group, said: “As a family, we are privileged to have the opportunity to give back to the UAE, a nation that continues to invest significantly in its people. Prioritising the wellbeing of future generations, world-class healthcare is a focal point for both Dubai and the UAE. We take pride in furthering the legacy outlined by the country’s visionary leadership.”

Support initiative

“In line with the Al Tayer family’s philanthropic philosophy to focus and support initiatives related to medical advancement and children, we are happy to support this project by Latifa Hospital and Al Jalila Foundation. The inauguration of the Centre for Prenatal Paediatrics at Latifa Hospital signifies an innovative new milestone in healthcare, redefining the benchmarks of paediatric and prenatal expertise in the region. We feel confident that under the Dubai Health leadership team, the Centre will not only give the patients unparalleled care but will also set the platform of future collaborative research and development in the field of prenatal paediatrics”.

Latest technology

Dr Muna Tahlak, Chief Medical Officer at Dubai Health and CEO of Latifa Hospital, said: “Equipped with the latest technology and expertise, the Centre for Prenatal Paediatrics serves as a proactive response to the escalating demand for advanced prenatal care. The Centre is a valuable addition to our academic health system, providing specialised care for expectant mothers and their children facing critical conditions. Moreover, the Centre holds tremendous potential to emerge as a hub for discovery, fostering research and innovation specifically focused on advancing prenatal care and managing these challenging cases.”