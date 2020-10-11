Dubai: Six commercial establishments in Dubai have been fined for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks, Dubai Economy said on Sunday.
Field inspectors also warned one business entity for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.
Overall, 189 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures, the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy found. It comes as inspectors continued their visits to open markets and shopping centres across Dubai on Saturday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.
During yesterday’s tours, Dubai Economy imposed fines for six commercial establishments for employees’ lack of commitment to wearing masks. The violations were spotted in outlets dealing in garments, travel and tourism, grocery, and fruit juice, chiefly in Naif and Al Bada’a. Seeking the cooperation of all segments of the society in maintaining normal and safe business activity in the emirate, Dubai Economy said it is in regular contact with the public and private sectors to monitor the latest developments and enhance awareness of the guidelines and protocols applicable in light of the pandemic, in order to ensure total compliance and eliminate any practice that may endanger the community.
Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555 or by visiting the consumer rights website.