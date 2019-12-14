Dubai is one of the world’s first cities to launch an all-encompassing Smart City plan

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: With a series of remarkable achievements in smart transformation in 2019, Dubai has emerged as the undisputed Digital Capital of the Middle East, a status endorsed by leading global reports on smart cities, Smart Dubai has revealed.

Over the year, the emirate has significantly expanded its technical capabilities and widened its smart transformation efforts to cover all operations and services of Dubai Government. A host of recent global reports have ranked Dubai ahead of major international cities in the field of smart transformation.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said all indicators point to the success of Dubai’s plans and programmes in smart transformation and validate the steady progress the Dubai government has made in achieving the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in making Dubai the smartest city globally.

Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai’s government departments and entities are committed to keeping pace with rapid developments in smart technologies and are implementing comprehensive integrated strategies for transformation, guided by a clear vision.

He noted the far-reaching positive impact of smart transformation projects, which includes considerable progress in competitiveness indicators. He stressed that excellence in this field catalyses Dubai’s economic and sustainable development objectives and brings significant reduction of operational expenses.

It also facilitates more efficient procedures, speeding up the processing of transactions, licenses and contracts for businesses. Additionally, Sheikh Hamdan said the success of Dubai’s smart transformation has positively impacted the environment and resource conservation.

He thanked all Dubai government departments and entities that have contributed to making Dubai a leader among the world’s smart cities.

He praised Smart Dubai’s contributions saying: “We are proud of our accomplishments, which would not have been possible without the combined efforts of government entities and the collaborative spirit they have shown in overcoming challenges. We are looking to deepen cooperation between stakeholders to implement new initiatives and projects that can help Dubai consolidate its leadership among global smart cities. I’m confident that we can achieve this goal soon.”

Dr Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director General of Smart Dubai, said: “We are nearing the end of yet another remarkable year crowned by many achievements for Dubai. We are proud to stand alongside partners from the government and private sectors as part of an integrated team that made this possible.

Four years after the launch of Dubai’s smart transformation journey, which was inspired and led by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and following the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, we have made significant strides at local and global levels and established Dubai as the Digital Capital of the Middle East.”