Here are the rules for working residents in various sectors

Dubai: COVID-19 resrictions have been eased in the emirate, authorities said. However there are some rules that are still applicable for the safety and health of the public.

Administrative offices for companies and institutions

• Employees are allowed to work in offices only if it is absolutely necessary. Their numbers should not exceed 30% of the total workforce. The rest of the workforce can continue working remotely from home. Companies should constantly monitor the number of employees and visitors entering and leaving the workplace every day.

• Meetings should be held at the office only if it is absolutely necessary. Attendees should not exceed five people and each person should maintain a two-metre physical distance from others.