Family visits have to be limited and exercise is permitted withing certain rules

exercise Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: COVID-19 resrictions have been eased in the emirate, authorities said. However there are some rules that are still applicable for the safety and health of the public.

The public will be required to strictly follow precautionary measures which include maintaining physical distance from others and wearing a face mask. Those who do not wear a mask will be subject to a fine of AED1,000.

As part of the first phase of easing of restrictions, 10pm to 6am people will not be allowed to leave their homes unless for medical emergencies.

Individuals will be able to leave their homes between 6.00 am and 10.00 pm without a permit.

Family Visits:

Ramadan is a time for family visits and for the new laws dubai residents are permitted to visit first and second degree relatives.

Gatherings should be restricted to not more than five people.

However, visiting high-risk individuals (individuals above 60 years and those with underlying medical conditions) should be avoided.

It is prohibited to hold ramadan tents or Majlis inside your homes.

Exercising

Members of the public are allowed to exercise outside their homes provided they do not leave area of residence. They can undertake activities such as walking, running or cycling for 1-2 hours only.

Only a maximum of three persons can exercise at the same time.